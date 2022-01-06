Santa Teresa’s Peak Behavioral Health sold to national chain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a release from Summit Behavioral Health Care (BHC), Peak Behavioral Health in Santa Teresa, NM was purchased, along with six other hospitals across the country.

Summit now owns and operates 31 facilities across the United States. With these facilities, Summit is expanding its presence in Iowa, Tennessee, and Texas, and entering New Mexico, North Carolina, and Wisconsin for the first time.

Peak Behavioral Health has served people from El Paso to Las Cruces; from Santa Teresa to Albuquerque, NM

We are excited to welcome these facilities and their staff members to the Summit family. We are committed to providing these communities with the high-quality care they have come to expect, and we look forward to working closely with them. brent turner, ceo of summit bhc

The seven hospitals are: Eagle View Behavioral Health in Bettendorf, Iowa; Peak Behavioral Health in Santa Teresa, New Mexico; Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health near Wilmington, North Carolina; Creekside Behavioral Health in Kingsport, Tennessee; Palms Behavioral Health in Harlingen, Texas; Willow Creek Behavioral Health in Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Miramont Behavioral Health near Madison, Wisconsin.

These hospitals have a total of 613 inpatient psychiatric beds serving children, adolescents, adults, and seniors. In addition, they also operate several outpatient programs serving adults and adolescents.

