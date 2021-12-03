Santa Claus Returns to the El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As part of the WinterFest season and ahead of his visit around the world, Santa Claus is making a special visit to the El Paso Zoo.

“Santa at the Zoo,” set for from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12, returns and visitors will have an opportunity to see the jolly, holiday celebrity up and personal and take pictures.

“After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, we’re excited to invite Santa Claus back to the El Paso Zoo so he can spread some holiday cheer…Santa at the Zoo’ is a great event where visitors can take pictures with Santa but also learn all about zoo animals and the important role they play in our ecosystem.” El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano

Santa is bringing snow from the North Pole for guests to play in and treats for the zoo animals.

Zoo official share that visitors can play in the snow and watch the animals open gifts as part of daily enrichment. Animal enrichment is provided to animals to provide mental and physical stimulation in their daily lives.

“In addition, guests can create holiday arts and crafts, listen to holiday music and more. Most activities will be available at no cost with paid admission, with the exception of giraffe feedings, the carousel and train rides,” event organizers added.

For more information on “Santa at the Zoo” and other Zoo programming, visit the El Paso Zoo online for more info.

