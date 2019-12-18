Santa and his elf visit Las Palmas NICU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As Christmas nears, Santa and one of his elves made a visit to patients and their families at Las Palmas Medical Center Tuesday.

The hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the Pediatric Intensive Care unit are full of special gifts of life. With only eight days until Christmas, babies and children at the hospital received a special visit from Jolly St. Nick ahead of his round-the-world trek.

Families often look forward to a baby’s first holiday and this special visit helped parents celebrate their children’s first Christmas away from the normal hospital routine.

“What my nurses try to do is they try to get the parents involved because it’s such a stressful time for them when their babies are here so we try to get their minds off of the conditions that their babies, what’s going on with their babies,” said Arleen Casarez, NICU Director at Las Palmas.

In addition to Tuesday’s visit with Santa, some of the NICU families also decorated onesies and dressed up their babies for an ‘Ugly Christmas Onesie’ costume contest.