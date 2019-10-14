San Jacinto tree lighting set for weekend before Thanksgiving

by: KTSM Staff Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This year’s holiday parade and tree lighting in Downtown El Paso is set for the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The City says it will flip the switch on the tree in San Jacinto Plaza on Saturday, November 23rd. That’s also when the Downtown Winterfest is expected to get underway. City Council is expected to approve the street closures at their meeting this week.

Historically, the tree lighting was held the first Saturday in December. The City moved the date up to November last year to allow the public more time to enjoy the popular Downtown holiday attractions.

