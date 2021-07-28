San Ignacio de Loyola Catholic Church hosting drive-thru celebration to remember patron saint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Ignacio de Loyola Catholic Church in Segundo Barrio will be celebrating its patronal feast of Saint Ignatius or San Ignacio this weekend.

St. Ignatius Loyola is the founder of the Society of Jesus and passed away July 31, 1556.

As part of tradition, the church will celebrate with a feast, but will be serving food in a drive-thru.

The celebration will happen Saturday and Sunday at the parish, located at 408 S. Park.

The church will offer enchiladas, gorditas, tacos, agua frescas and more. It will also have live music for those driving by to pick up orders.

Preorders can be made by calling its office at 915-532-9534. More information can be found on San Ignacio de Loyola Catholic Church’s Facebook Page.