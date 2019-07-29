San Elizario to Host Back to School Safety Fair

The City of San Elizario Municipal Court and Marshals Office invite all prospective students and parents to the 2nd annual back to school safety fair and school supply giveaway on Saturday, August 3 at the San Elizario Veterans Memorial Plaza, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The municipal court will hand out bags of school supplies for the first 300 students under the age of 18. Followed by a special school supply raffle at 10:30 a.m., winners must be present to win.

San Elizario ISD students will provide entertainment at the fair. There will also be free food and goodies available at various booths for attendees.

This event is free of charge.

For more information contact, melon@cityofsanelizario.com or call (915) 974-7037.