San Elizario to Honor Deputy Peter Herrera

The San Elizario Municipal Court and Marshals Office will host a memorial walk to pay tribute to the life of beloved El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Herrera who was shot during a traffic stop in March of 2019.

The Deputy Herrera Memorial Walk is a 1.2-mile-long walk beginning at Borrego Elementary School through Alarcon Rd. to the San Elizario Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Participants will be able to check-in at 7 a.m. and the walk will promptly begin at 8 a.m. Don’t forget to wear comfortable clothes and proper shoes, eat a light breakfast and stay hydrated.

Registration is now open, visit 12004 Socorro Rd. Suite B San Elizario TX, 79849 or call (915) 974-7037 to sign up. Cash or checks are accepted and should be made payable to the City of San Elizario.

The registration fees collected from this event will be used to help fund a permanent memorial within the City of San Elizario to honor the sacrifice of Deputy Herrera and the commitment of all law enforcement officials.