EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario ISD will be having 4-day weeks for the 2023-2024 year.

In a four to one vote, the SEISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the four-day week schedule Wednesday.

According to San Elizario ISD, students and staff will be having Mondays off. School will be in session Tuesday through Friday each week, with longer school days.

The district will be the first in the El Paso region to follow a 4-day week schedule. The new school year will start on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. For more information, you can head to San Elizario ISD’s website by clicking here.