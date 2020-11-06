Samaniego to hold news conference to discuss ruling on County’s stay at home order

Watch the news conference at this page at 5 p.m.

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon to discuss a District Court ruling on the County’s stay at home order.

The news conference will be at 5 p.m.

You can watch the conference below at that time.

