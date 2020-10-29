Salvation Army seeks bell ringers in effort to ‘Rescue Christmas’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Salvation Army says it’s looking for energetic, giving, community-minded volunteers this holiday season to be bell ringers at the Army’s famous Red Kettles in an effort to “Rescue Christmas.”

“Bell ringing is fun, easy, and an excellent way to give to those in our communities,” said Major David Yardley, The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix Program Coordinator. “It’s a holiday tradition for many people and a fantastic way to embrace the spirit of the season.”

The Salvation Army says it has implemented protocols to ensure the health and safety of its bell ringers that include PPE, sanitizing products, social distancing, etc.

According to officials, funds raised through the iconic Red Kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19. This coming at a time when requests for services are at an all-time high.

The Salvation Army said it could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised through Red Kettles due to economic impacts from COVID-19 – such as closed retails stores, less retail foot traffic, and people carrying less cash and coins – and estimates serving up to 155 percent more people nationwide this Christmas because of the pandemic.

“Volunteering at a Red Kettle for just one hour can raise enough money to help The Salvation Army put food on the table for 13 people,” said Major Yardley,

If you don’t have the time to volunteer, you could consider a donation. Contactless donations can be made at Red Kettles with Apple Pay or Google Pay, and donations can also be made safely and securely online at SalvationArmyRedKettle.org.

