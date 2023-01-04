EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Salvation Army of El Paso is currently experiencing a surge in demand for food assistance across all food programs, specifically migrant services.

After distributing 33,000 pounds of food for the Christmas program, The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers, monetary donations, and donations of nonperishable food.

Courtesy of The Salvation Army of El Paso

According to The Salvation Army, a total of 26,927 meals were served in El Paso during the month of December. This is reportedly a 106% increase in monthly meals compared to October. Humanitarian aid is currently a core mission for the organization, adding that the charity has been participating in community collaborations to deal with emergency situations such as Covid-19 and the ongoing migrant crisis in El Paso.

The Salvation Army homeless shelter is also providing relief for the ongoing migrant crisis, stating that 50% of the current residents are migrants, many with children. In addition to shelter being provided, residents also receive three meals a day. The Salvation Army says the shelter is at capacity, stretching resources for food, shelter, and clothing to individuals and families in need.

The Salvation Army is also involved in a second project in order to continue its feeding operations at several hotels for homeless families as well as individuals that test positive for Covid-19.

For more information about volunteering or to make a donation, you can call 915-544-9811 or visit 4300 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso, TX 79905. You can also visit their website: southernusa.salvationarmy.org/elpaso.