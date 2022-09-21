EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Salvation Army Shelter in El Paso was selected by Lowe’s as one of the 100 impact projects across the nation for Lowe’s Hometowns, which is an initiative that helps restore and revitalize spaces that serve as the hubs and heartbeats of communities.

Today, volunteers from Lowe’s helped renovate the Salvation Army Shelter as part of the 100’s Lowe’s Hometowns Project. The Salvation Army was given a $225,000 grant, which is said to help renovate the facility that provides shelter, meals, and case management to families/individuals experiencing homelessness.

Repairs as well as updates to the lobby, hallways, dorms, restrooms, and laundry area will ensure that residents will have access to a clean, safe, and dignified space. Lowe’s Red Vest Day is said to be an opportunity for volunteers from Lowe’s to come together to clean, prepare, paint areas of the shelter, assemble bunk beds, and more.

