Saharan dust cloud arrives in the Gulf

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Saturday El Paso saw west winds so strong, a Dust Storm Advisory was put in place. As for cities southeast of the state, dust from the Saharan Desert covered the skies.

The Saharan Air Layer of dry and dust, began to emerge off western Africa a little over of a week ago, and traveled across the Atlantic and moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) the layer forms over the Sahara every three to five days from the end of Spring to the beginning of Fall.

“Those easterly winds fro the tropics have literally picked up dry, warm air mass that has a tremendous amount of dust associated with it and its beginning to move it in the same fashion and it has made it now about three thousand five hundred miles now from its location,” said Jason Laney withe National Weather Service of El Paso.

The dust plum can grow to nearly 2 miles thick.

Since its arrival, it has caused hazy skies throughout much of the south and even helped create colorful sunsets.

The large dust plume is not expected to reach the Borderland, but according to the NWS El Paso, its not unexpected if dust does make it into our region.