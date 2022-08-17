EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Fire and Police Department there have been a total of 33 accidents since midnight, 19 of those involving injuries.

The same time last week there were only nine reported accidents involving injury.

Jennifer Wright, a public information officer with txdot tells KTSM some safety tips while driving in the rain.

She says it only takes six inches of water to sweep your car away. She says make sure your car is in good shape before driving in the rain.

“That the battery is in good shape, that the windshield wipers haven’t dried out and are Still affective…..make sure that you have ample gas in your tank so that if you end up behind a collision or in stalled traffic that you wont run out of gas and then become part of the problem.”

Wright says do not drive into deep waters because you don’t know what can be beneath it such as a pothole or even a sinkhole.

Additionally, do not drive on the roads in slick conditions unless necessary.

