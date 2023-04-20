EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Hospital of Providence Memorial Campus is saying thank you this week to all their volunteers, even those that share a lot of love with fluff.

Sadie is a four-legged friend who has been spreading love to patients at the Hospital since 2019.

“She knows where she wants to go. She knows what’s patience. She wants to see if we walk in a room with a child. Often she’ll go to the parents first, because she’s looking for the most stressed person in the room so she can help them.” Melissa Himes, Sadie’s handler and volunteer said.

Himes commented Sadie shares her comfort in a place where it can be so dark and hard for some people.

“We walk in and it’s fluffy love that’s walking in the door.” Himes stated.

Himes also mentioned that Sadie not only shows compassion to patients, but to other workers and volunteers as well.

“I don’t even know if they know my name, but everybody knows Sadie’s name and Sadie’s fluffy. Fluffy personality. Also, she loves Cheetos. There are snacks at every nurse’s station in the entire hospital, she likes to go from nursing station to nursing station. She has the entire hospital mapped out, which is pretty funny.” Himes claimed.

Celina Azar, the Network Director of Volunteer Services at the hospital, truly believes that without the volunteers the flow wouldn’t be the same.

“Not only do they help our patients and our visitors, but they also help our staff tremendously. They help them either doing small little things and paperwork, and with that goes a long, long way. At the end of the day, it really truly helps our patients.” Azar said.

Azar also commented that the hospital thanks all their volunteers daily, but making sure they feel special for a whole week means more than they know.

If you would like to become a volunteer at the Hospital of Providence you can E-mail Celina Azar at Celina.azar@tenethealth.com.