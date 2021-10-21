Sacred Heart Church in Segundo Barrio receives $250K grant for restoration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The heart of Segundo Barrio is one step closer to restoration.

Sacred Heart Church was awarded a $250,000 grant from the National Fund for Sacred Places. The matching grant is for the restoration of Sacred Heart Church.

Nationally, there were more than 300 applicants and only 15 were selected to receive the grant.

The cost of Sacred Heart Church could cost up to $2.7 million, according to a news release.

Pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Father Rafael Garcia, and other members of the committee to restore Sacred Heart Church held a press conference on Thursday to make the announcement.

“It just says a lot of the significance of this church and I think the (National Fund for Sacred Heart Places) surely looked at the community, and being a historical barrio for this community,” Garcia said.

So far, the church has raised $388,707 from the grants, donations and other contributions. Donations can be made at restoresacredheartchurch.org.

