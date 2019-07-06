Ruptured water line floods South-Central El Paso apartments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dozens of South-Central El Paso residents are out of their homes after a water supply line ruptured.

It happened Saturday morning at the Chelsea Apartments located at 600 Chelsea near Lincoln Park.

Officials say the broken line flooded several floors of the complex, causing an outage in its electricity, elevators, and water.

“We stood (in the stairwell) for a long while and finally one of the gentlemen from the fire department told us…it was a pipe that broke,” resident Margaret Salas told KTSM.

The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso will relocate the residents to nearby hotels until the damage is repaired.