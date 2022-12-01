EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Run International U.S. – Mexico 10K will be returning on Dec. 10, 2022, running through both El Paso and Juarez. The border race is the only one of its kind in the U.S.

Courtesy of El Paso Community Foundation

After three years, the Run International U.S. – Mexico 10K will be returning next weekend on Saturday Dec. 10, starting at 8 a.m. The start line will be located on 333 N. Oregon St. on the El Paso side. Registration for the 10K is currently open and there are 189 spots left. Registration is $25 until this weekend, after that the registration fee will be 30$ until Dec. 8. Packet pick up will be located at Up and Running, 3233 N. Mesa on Dec. 8 and 9. For more information, you can visit their website.

Mario Porras, Director of the Binational Affairs at the El Paso Community Foundation, a partner of Live Active EP, says the event is something that can bring both sides of the border together and it’s also a good opportunity to highlight the region in a positive way.