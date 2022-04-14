RUIDOSO NM (KTSM) – Ruidoso Resident Larry Puryear says he was at work at Walmart when the McBride fire started. But his two beloved dogs were back at home at his trailer.

“Buttons was a minpin and I’ve had her she was a family pet, she would fit in the palm of you hand and she would sleep here… and Pierre he was my daughters dog,” said Puryear as tears filled his eyes.

Puryear says he received a call from his neighbor shortly after the fire began, but it was already too late.

“I asked him about the trailers and everything and he said Larry, your trailers gone he said mines on fire now, if he would have been a couple of minuets later he would have had a hard time getting to his wife and kids,” said Puryear.

Puryear is still hoping to go and search for his dogs, but says he still hasn’t been allowed up to see his home or the damage, as the 5700 acre McBride fire continues to burn.

He takes a mental inventory of his now destroyed home, sharing that inside his home was a shotgun his grandfather gave him, photos of his children; but what meant the most to him, was his dogs.

“I had hope that they got out but as time goes on and the more people I speak with, I’m kind of letting that hope slide,” said Puryear.

A GoFundMe has been made to help Puryear as he is now homeless.

