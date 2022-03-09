EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Windy Wednesday!☀️

We are expecting a high of 67 today with calm winds at around 15-25mph but gusting up to 35-45mph later in the afternoon.💨🍃

El Paso will see a slow warming trend bring us back to the 70s for Thursday, but expect a strong cold front to move in on Friday dropping temperatures to the upper 40s.🥶 So make sure to bundle up if you go out on Friday!🧥🧣🧤

This cool down won’t last too long as temperatures will quickly rebound to the 80s by next week.

Remember this weekend is Daylight Savings Time! So turn those close forward one hour, yes we will lose an hour of sleep😴💤 but we will gain a lot more sunshine!☀️

Have a wonderful Wednesday!😇