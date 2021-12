EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Wednesdayyy! We made it to the middle of the workweek! Another nice day of nice, clear skies and calm winds before our next storm system arrives.

We expect breezy to borderline windy conditions for Friday, and that cold front is expected to cool us down to the mid to low 60s this weekend.

We expect some windy conditions for Sunday all the way through Tuesday, and a 20% chance of rain for your Tuesday as well.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!