EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!๐ŸŒน๐ŸŒน๐ŸŒน and happy second day of school for many kiddos out there!๐Ÿ‘ฉโ€๐Ÿซ๐Ÿ“š๐Ÿ–‡โœ‚๏ธโœ๏ธ๐ŸšŒ๐Ÿ““๐Ÿ“–๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ“•๐Ÿ“’๐Ÿ–‹

Expect a high of 101 degrees, so make sure the little ones have plenty of sunscreen and water for today!๐Ÿ’ง

Expect possible isolated showers tonight, 20% chance of rain on Wednesday, 30% on Thursday and 40% on Friday!๐ŸŒ‚๐ŸŒง

Expect a hot and humid week so dress those kiddos appropriate for the back to school heat!โ˜€๏ธ

Have a terrific Tuesday!๐Ÿ‘ฉโ€๐Ÿซ๐Ÿ“šโœ‚๏ธ