Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Nice day ahead, cold front coming this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another day with above average temperatures and clear skies ahead of us, but we are expecting a cold front to come in on the weekend.

An upper wave is expected to produce slight chances for rain Thursday, followed by breezy to borderline windy conditions Friday.

The cold air from the coming cold front is expected to cool afternoon highs to the mid to low 60s this weekend.

Back-to-back windy conditions are expected next week as the next cold front tracks our way.

Have a terrific Tuesday!