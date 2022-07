EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🌹🌸🌺🌷 Happy Tuesday, well we got to see not just rain but hail in East El Paso yesterday!🌧💧👢🌂

Amazing shot captured by our amazing Weather Watcher Nohemi Madrid of the rain shaft yesterday!

We are expecting a high of 101 degrees with 10% chance of rain, increasing to 20% for your Wednesday and Thursday and 40% for your Friday!

Expect the most rain towards the end of the week but those rain chances will decrease for your weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!