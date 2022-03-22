EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!⛅️ Happy Tuesday!

Officially the third day of Spring and we are still not feeling those Spring-like temperatures! As a matter of fact we cooled down even more!

We are expecting a high of 58 with calm Easterly winds at 10-15mph.💨🍃

We are expected a few scattered showers to start at 8am up until noon throughout the Borderland☔️ So definitely bundle up🧥🧣🧤 and maybe grab an umbrella this morning.🌂

However, we are only going to warm up from here! We are expecting a beautiful weekend in the 80s with those nice, sunny skies.☀️

Next cold front moves in on Tuesday of next week.

Have a great day everyone!!😇