EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!☀️

We are expecting a high of 62 today with calm winds at around 10-15mph.

Expect those winds to pick up tomorrow, so we are looking at a very windy Wednesday and Thursday.💨🍃

El Paso will see a slow warming trend bring us back to the 70s before a strong cold front moves in on Friday dropping temperatures to the low 50s.🥶

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds, up to 20-25mph, plus with those colder temperatures you will definitely want to bundle up on Friday!🧥🧣🧤

This cool down won’t last too long as temperatures will quickly rebound to the 80s by next week.

Remember this weekend is Daylight Savings Time! So turn those close forward one hour, yes we will lose an hour of sleep😴💤 but we will gain a lot more sunshine!☀️

Have a terrific Tuesday!😇