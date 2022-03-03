EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! ☀️☀️☀️

We are expecting a high of 77 today with nice, calm winds at around 5-10mph, so today is going to be our last beautiful day before those winds pick tomorrow and stay with us throughout your weekend.💨🍃

We are expecting 25-35mph back to back windy days Friday through Sunday so make sure to secure anything outdoors!

However tomorrow for your Friday we are warming up to the 80s! That is going to be our first 80 degree mark of the year! So very warm temperatures headed our way.

Cooling down to 67 for your Sunday, 62 on Tuesday with those breezy conditions and then back to the 70s by Thursday of next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!😇