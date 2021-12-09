Roxy’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Windy conditions expected for the end of your workweek before our first freeze of the season very soon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland! ☀️ Happy Thursday! We are soooo close to the weekend! Even though this weekend is probably not the best time to go out, so sorry!

We are officially kicking off the Weather alert, which is expected to last through Saturday.

The first part of your Thursday those winds will stay rather calm, but we do expect those winds to pick up later on today possibly peaking at 30 mph in some areas.

As for your Friday, we could potentially see winds peaking at 40-45 mph in some mountain areas, and we may even see a High wind warning issued that day as well.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 60s for your Friday, 50s for your Saturday. Overnight lows expected to drop to the 30s all throughout the weekend and potentially our first freeze of the season Saturday night, so make sure to bundle up!

(Maybe even stay in this weekend with your fur babies to keep them warm and cozy!) 🐶🐕🐩🐕‍🦺🐾

Have a terrific Thursday!