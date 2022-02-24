EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy Thursday!

Well that cold front has made its way here and we are going to be pretty chilly and windy for today, we are expecting a high of 74 for today, and winds at around 15-25mph.

So make sure to bundle up this morning!🧥🧣🧤 Those winds are going to make it feel a lot colder than it actually is!🥶

Thankfully those cold winds and winds will leave us by tomorrow, we are expecting to warm up 10 degrees for your Friday in the upper 60s, and 70 degrees for your Saturday, so make sure to make some plans this weekend!🎉

As of now, we are looking at all 70s next week and possibly 80 degrees for next Thursday, so we are finally warming up in the borderland!☀️

Have a terrific Thursday!😇