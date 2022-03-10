EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!☀️ and happy Poppy Season!

We are warming up to the 70s today with winds at around 15-25mph.💨🍃

So a little breezy but enjoy the temperatures for today because tomorrow we are expecting a strong cold front to move in for your Friday dropping us to the upper 40s.🥶 So make sure to bundle up if you go out on Friday!🧥🧣🧤

This cool down won’t last too long as temperatures will quickly rebound to the 80s by next week. 60s for your Saturday, 70s for your Sunday but those winds will be back in the forecast for your Sunday as well.

Remember this weekend is Daylight Savings Time! So turn those close forward one hour, yes, we will lose an hour of sleep😴💤 but we will gain a lot more sunshine!☀️

Have a terrific Thursday!😇