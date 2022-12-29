EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Thursday!

Got to fill in on the evening show for the first time!

Well we are expecting some rain overnight tonight!🌂☔️ Thankfully by 5am to 6am tomorrow we should begin to dry out so no rain expected for the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟

Expect a seasonal Friday with an expected high of 59 with breezy conditions at 15-20mph.

We will warm back up to the 60s throughout the weekend, no rain chances on New Year’s Eve🎉🎊🍾, however, on New Year’s Day expect 40% chance of evening showers!

Expect a cold front next Monday dropping us down to the 50s, rain chances and windy conditions will continue until Tuesday.