EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Thursday!
Got to fill in on the evening show for the first time!
Well we are expecting some rain overnight tonight!🌂☔️ Thankfully by 5am to 6am tomorrow we should begin to dry out so no rain expected for the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟
Expect a seasonal Friday with an expected high of 59 with breezy conditions at 15-20mph.
We will warm back up to the 60s throughout the weekend, no rain chances on New Year’s Eve🎉🎊🍾, however, on New Year’s Day expect 40% chance of evening showers!
Expect a cold front next Monday dropping us down to the 50s, rain chances and windy conditions will continue until Tuesday.
