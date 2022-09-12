EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Expect cooler temps and some tropical moisture to move into our area.

Hope you had a fun, football-filled weekend 🏈🏟 As for today, expect a high of 89 degrees.⛅️ Slightly cooler start to the week. Our air quality is looker a lot better than last week, don’t expect hazy skies.

We are forecasting 10% chance of rain!🌂 Very minimal, however tomorrow we are going to see that tropical moisture move in from Hurricane Kay, which was downgraded into a tropical storm.

We could potentially be under a Weather Authority Alert Tuesday due to some those storms and heavy rain.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s, low 90s.

Have a great Monday everyone!☀️