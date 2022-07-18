EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday!🌻🌻🌻 Well we saw a very hot weekend and prepare for even hotter temperatures!☀️

Expect a high of 103 degrees with winds calm at around 5-10mph, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water and wearing light-colored clothing as well as sunscreen!🧴 However, try to stay indoors as much as possible.

We don’t expect to see any rain in the forecast until Wednesday afternoon and then throughout your weekend as well.🌧💧👢🌂

Have a great Monday everyone!