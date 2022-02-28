EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Well I hope you enjoyed that beautiful weather we saw throughout the weekend because we are expecting one more day of those upper 60s.

We are expecting a high of 69 for today, and calm winds at around 5-10mph, so overall very nice day☀️

Tomorrow for your Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday we are finally warming up to the 70s with those nice, sunny skies, so make sure to make some plans and go out.🎭🍾🥂📿🎉🥳🎊

Temperatures are nearing 80 degrees for your Thursday, however Thursday night we are expecting some scattered showers☔️ and that cold front is not going to cool us down too much but we do expect it to produce some very windy conditions.💨🍃

Those winds are expected to stay with us throughout the weekend up until Monday.

Second small cold front moves in Sunday night dropping us down to the low 60s.

Have a great Monday!😇