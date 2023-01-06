EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!
Expect a high of 69 degrees today! Very close to that 70 degree mark! Expect a beautiful day!
Tomorrow we will get a slight cold front over the weekend but just into the low 60s.
We are not expecting any rain chances for the next 9 days so far!🌂☔️
However, places in the Pacific Northwest like Northern California are going to see some severe weather these next couple of days with flood warnings, and Salt Lake City is getting plenty of snow today.
Have a fun weekend everyone!
