EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!
Well expect some beautiful weather these next two days! Make some plans! We are going to be very above average!
If you are going to Monster Jam this weekend, well Saturday is going to be the best day because on Sunday we are expecting another High Wind Event!💨💨💨 So make sure to secure anything outdoors.
Have a fun weekend, everyone!☀️
- Friday Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead except for Sunday
- Texans always running for president? 2024 could be different
- Poland sends first batch of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
- Appeals court rules North Carolina can’t ban undercover cameras from PETA
- Sunland Park shooting investigation, 1 injured
- Sullivan: F-16s ‘not the key capability’ for Ukraine to battle Russian forces