EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

Well expect some beautiful weather these next two days! Make some plans! We are going to be very above average!

If you are going to Monster Jam this weekend, well Saturday is going to be the best day because on Sunday we are expecting another High Wind Event!💨💨💨 So make sure to secure anything outdoors.

Have a fun weekend, everyone!☀️