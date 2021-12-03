Roxy’s Fri-Yay Forecast on 9: Cold front arrives this weekend, windy conditions expected next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Fri-Yayyy! We’ve made it to the end of the workweek at last! Make sure to tie down your Christmas decorations as back-to-back windy conditions are expected this weekend and much of next week.

As we near these colder temperatures please make sure to watch out for any neighborhood cats underneath your car as you head into work. Cats like to seek shelter under cars this time of year for warmth, so make sure to tap the hood of your car before you start your engine in the morning.

Rain chances are expected Tuesday of next week as the next storm system moves through.

Temperatures are expected to drop in those 60’s this weekend, however, we should be in those 50’s by this time of the year.

Have a fantastic Friday!!