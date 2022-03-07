EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) Officials on Monday announced the

appointment of Devin Roush as the new principal at Milam Elementary School.

According to district officials, Roush is an experienced educator who has served military families in the past as a teacher for the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity in Wiesbaden, Germany. She currently serves as the assistant principal at Alderete Middle School in the Canutillo Independent School District.

“We are happy to welcome Ms. Roush to the District and to attract young administrators who recognize El Paso ISD as a leader in education in the Borderland region,” said Superintendent Diana Sayavedra. “Her talent and experience serving military-connected families will serve her well at Milam, one of our schools located inside the gates of Fort Bliss.”

Roush began her career as a classroom teacher at Canutillo Middle School before working for the U.S. Department of Defense. She returned to the El Paso region and became an instructional coach in the Canutillo school district before being appointed assistant principal at Alderete.

She is skilled in student and teacher motivation, active coaching and social media literacy. She has a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas at El Paso, where she graduated as summa cum laude, and a master’s of education in educational administration and leadership also from UTEP.

Her first day on the job will be Thursday, March 10.

