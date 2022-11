EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rollover incident happened last night just before midnight according to Sunland Park Fire department.

It was a single vehicle incident off Anapra Road by the US/Mexico border wall.

The vehicle rolled 2 to 3 times. The two occupants refused transport to the hospital.

