EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso that sent three people to the hospital.

The El Paso Police Dept. is still looking into what caused the accident early Friday morning near Railroad Dr. and Waycross Ave.

That location is just slightly to the east of Irvin High School.

Dispatchers with the El Paso Fire Dept. did confirm three people were transported to a local hospital following the accident, but their current conditions are unknown.

KTSM 9 News will continue to monitor this situation for any updates.