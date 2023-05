Update: As of 8:22 p.m. TxDOT reports all lanes on I-10 E at Vinton are now open and the backed-up traffic is up to the Travel Inofrmation Center.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Major accident closes down I-10 East at the Vinton exit in west El Paso.

Anthony police units can be seen on the scene.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, all lanes are closed and there is no clearing time as of 7:35 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.