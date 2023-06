EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision is currently blocking two lanes at I-10 West at Viscount, according to TxDot.

A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department says the crash was a rollover and one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The call came in at 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, according to the spokesperson.

TxDot says traffic is backed up to Yarbrough and clearing time is two hours.