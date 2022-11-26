Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. late Saturday night near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on I-10 West. The Texas Department of Transportation said clearing time was estimated to be about an hour.

According to TxDot El Paso, the collision was cleared early Sunday morning at approximately 5:33 a.m. All lanes have since been open with no backup.