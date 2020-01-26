Rodriguez edges out Torres for spot on City Council

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A final election day push helped Claudia Lizette Rodriguez take a lead 75 vote lead over Debbie Torres in the race to become the next City Council Representative for District 6.

After unofficial final results, Torres garnered 570 votes to Rodriguez’s 645 votes.

The election only had a 2.57% turnout to decide the person who would replace outgoing City Representative Claudia Ordaz Perez who announced she was stepping down to run for Texas State Representative.

Rodriguez is expected to be sworn into office at the next City Council election on February 4.