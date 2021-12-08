Rockin Cigar Bar back open following Lawsuit forcing closure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rockin’ Cigar Bar was back open Tuesday night after being shut down after a civil lawsuit was filed by the El Paso County Attorney’s Office to close the business.

“Rockin’ Cigar Bar & Grill is a place where persons habitually go for the purpose of engaging in crimes

which are common nuisance activities,” the lawsuit filed by the County Attorney’s Office Stated.

The bar was closed right before Thanksgiving and the owner of the bar Frank Ricci tells KTSM he and the county came to an agreement for him to reopen but with multiple changes and rules.

Ricci says the agreement includes him hiring private security for Friday and Saturday nights, putting up cameras, having a sound meter on the patio, the bar not allowing people with a 1% patch inside. and all of his servers re-doing their TABC training.

The owner says they need to change their market of customers.

“Friday and Saturday night crowds that line the streets my goal is basically to try and make it to where the people who come inside are looking more for a social environment as opposed to a crazy dancing party that usually takes place on the street and including in our bar that’s what we’ve always had,” said Ricci.

Ricci also says there will be a military presence at the bar as the bar is off-limits to Fort Bliss soldiers.

