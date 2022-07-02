EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoological Society is hosting it’s Rock-n-Roar, a small summer music festival at the El Paso Zoo, tonight July, 2.

Online ticket sales are now over but tickets are available for purchase at the event between 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

When:

July 2,2022 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Where:

The El Paso Zoo, 4001 E Paisano Dr, El Paso, TX 79905

Ticket prices:

$20 individual tickets

$100 6-pack ticket bundle

Ages 2 and up

Your Tickets Include:

Entry to event.

Access to Silent Disco

Access to Kids Zone

Access to Electric Zoo Carnival

Animal Encounters

Face painting for all guests

Access to both music stages

Access to Photo booths

Access to Vendor Market

*Children under 2 years of age enter free

*Outside food and drink are not allowed into the event. Food and drink will be available for purchase at our Vendor Market



The El Paso Zoo is to put on a show to kick-off their summer of music and fun for all families. At the Rock-n-Roar event you can celebrate wildlife through music. All ages are welcome as a diverse lineup of musicians from El Paso cover a variety of genres. The El Paso Zoo will provide photo opportunities, games, food, live entertainment, and more.

You can sing along as you learn about wildlife. Education specialists will be present to guide people through the adventure. Through sounds of nature and sounds of music the chance to explore and learn animals through music is a different way.

