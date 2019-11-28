Road safety tips ahead of popular drinking night before Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As El Pasoans get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, some may want to celebrate with a night out during the break from school and work. However, authorities want to remind the public to stay safe on foot and behind the wheel.

El Paso Police said the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known as ‘Blackout Wednesday’ for the increased DWI arrests and alcohol-related crashes.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Thanksgiving 2018 DPS issued more than 74,000 traffic citations including 337 DWI arrests.

In efforts to reduce road danger, L&F Distributors partnered with Budweiser and Lyft to provide ten dollars off coupon codes for those drinking from Wednesday night, Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

You need to download the app to use the code, and the distributors said they will be out at multiple bars across town passing out coupon codes.

EPPD said Cincinnati Entertainment District is well known for being a hot spot for DWI arrests and alcohol-related crashes, especially in the months of November and December in past years.

“We recommend people need to plan ahead, Uber, Lyft, call a family member, ensure guests haven’t had too much to drink, arrange your transportation,” Sgt. Enrique Carrillo with EPPD said.

TXDOT El Paso offers the following tips to stay safe during the holidays:

If you’re driving:

· Reduce your speed when approaching crosswalks and stop for pedestrians.

· Yield the right of way to pedestrians when turning.

· Be careful when passing buses or stopped vehicles.

· Stay alert and put your phone away—pedestrians may enter your path suddenly.

· Obey the speed limit and drive to conditions.

If you’re walking: