Road closures to impact El Paso drivers on Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Drivers in Horizon should expect road closures on Horizon Blvd starting Sunday morning.

El Paso Electric said the partial road closure will take place at Horizon Blvd at Ellsworth Dr. starting Sunday, September 12 from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Crews sat there will be no complete road closures along Horizon Blvd. Thru-traffic will still be able to utilize Horizon Blvd; traffic will be reduced to one-lane at Ellsworth Rd. Horizon Police will be onsite to assist with the partial road closure and traffic control.

Commuters are asked to respect construction barricades, signage, and to be mindful of reduced speed limits in the area.

