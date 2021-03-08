Road closures in Far East as El Paso Electric makes infrastructure upgrades

EL PASO, Texas – Gateways along Interstate 10 in the Far East will have closures due to El Paso Electric improvement projects.

The utility’s crews are scheduled to work on electrical infrastructure near the Eastlake Boulevard entrance to I10 until mid-March, according to a news release. As the crews carry out their work, access to the nearby Gateways will have closures and detours.

El Paso Electric says work along Gateway Boulevard West between Nonap Road and RV Drive will be conducted until Monday, March 15. Crews will work between 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Law enforcement will be assisting with the following road closures and detours. The improvements are part of an ongoing initiative to enhance electric service.

Access to Gateway Boulevard West from Halstead Drive, Stetson and Bill Burnett Drive will be unavailable, a news release says.

Commuters who use Bill Burnett Drive to access the gateway will now need to use Rojas Drive to Eastlake Boulevard. And, drivers who use Stetson or Halstead Drive to access the gateway will need to use Nonap Road via Mark Twain Avenue.

For more information visit El Paso Electric’s website.