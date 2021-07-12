Road closure to shutdown Montana at Lee Trevino overnight on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT with a traffic alert for drivers in East El Paso.

A road closure will shutdown Montana at Lee Trevino Drive on Tuesday from 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

The closure is part of the Montana Frontage Road Project.

