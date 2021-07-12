Road closure to shutdown Montana at Lee Trevino overnight on Tuesday

KTSM 9 News
by: Natassia Paloma
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT with a traffic alert for drivers in East El Paso.
A road closure will shutdown Montana at Lee Trevino Drive on Tuesday from 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.
The closure is part of the Montana Frontage Road Project.
TOMORROW!Montana Frontage Road ProjectTuesday, July 69 p.m. – 3 a.m.•Montana at Lee Trevino Drive intersection northbound and southbound complete closure•Montana left lane closure east and westboundClosure is necessary for low profile barrier. pic.twitter.com/0wGDBnrJlk— TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) July 12, 2021
